GILBERT WEIL

WEIL--Gilbert, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He will be warmly remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, adoring grandfather and accomplished tennis player. He parlayed his keen intelligence, natural charm and persistence into a successful career as a sales executive in the trucking industry. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Weil, daughters Janet Weil, Laura Weil and Anita Bell, son-in-law Jonathan Bell, and grandchildren Rachele Huennekens, Joseph Huennekens and Belinda Bell. We will all greatly miss his humor, love and kindness.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
