BROWN--Gillette Mingea, age 96, died peacefully in her sleep on June 9, 2019, in Charlottesville, VA. An elegant Southern lady, Gillette will be remembered for her warmth, her humor, and the extraordinary number of people who called her a friend. Born in Abingdon, VA, she left there to join the Women's Army Corps during World War II, serving in Germany. After the War, she moved to New York. Gillette was a wonderful combination of opposites: she had great faith, serving on the altar guild at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York for sixty years, but loved a colorful joke; she adored New York, but never lost her Southern accent; she was not wealthy, but always felt she had an embarrassment of riches because of the deep affection she had for and received from her family, which included grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many cousins. In addition to St. Bartholomew's, she was active in the Daughters of the Cincinnati and the Colonial Dames in New York. A former trustee of the Blue Ridge School, she was a mainstay on their New York Auxiliary for over fifty years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Hynson Brown, and her granddaughter, Olivia Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Megargel; her son, Tom Brown (Jennifer); her four grandchildren, Anne Arnold (Matt), Wilton Bealle (Doug), Caroline Megargel and Tom Brown; and a great-grand- daughter, Tillie Arnold. A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Church, Abingdon, VA on Friday, June 28th at 10am. Additionally, there will be a memorial service at St. Bartholomew's in New York, probably in September. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Blue Ridge School in Dyke, VA. or to the Scholarship fund of the New York Colonial Dames, 215 East 71st St., NYC, NY 10021. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019