GILLETTE BROWN

BROWN-- Gillette Mingea. The National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of New York records with deep regret the death of its distinguished past president Gillette Mingea Brown on June 9, 2019. Mrs. Brown joined the Society in 1963 and was President of the New York Society from 1998 to 2002. She was an Associate Trustee of the Friends of Sulgrave Manor. In 2011, she was added to the 1893 Founder's Circle, and is also listed on the National Roll of Honor.
Published in The New York Times on June 21, 2019
