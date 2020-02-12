Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIOVANNI DEMILIA. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at his home Service 6:30 PM at his home Send Flowers Obituary

D'EMILIA--Giovanni, passed away peacefully, at his home, on February 8, 2020, in Flushing. At a young age, Giovanni was sent from his small town in Italy to pursue his education, eventually attending La Sapienza Medical School in Rome. While studying medicine Giovanni met Seraphina Galasso. Seraphina, an American, and a recent graduate of NYU Law School, was working for Catholic Charities USA in Rome. In 1956 they married at the church of Santa Susanna, located on the Quirinal Hill. Upon his graduation, they came to NYC, where they raised their family and spent the remainder of their lives together, until Seraphina's passing in 2004. Enthusiastic patrons of New York City's cultural offerings, they enjoyed countless evenings at the theater, opera, and ballet. In addition to his long tenure as Chief of Surgery at Astoria General Hospital, Giovanni was an accomplished author and, of course, a fervent New York Yankees fan. Giovanni is survived by his four loving children, Marili, John (Bonnie), Marco (Rosaria) and Paul (Kendra) and twelve cherished grandchildren. Also mourning his loss are cousins, nephews, extended family, as well as many friends and colleagues. The family is especially grateful to Jackie Olivares for her devotion, love and care to both Giovanni and his wife, Seraphina. To honor Giovanni's life, his family will receive visitors at his home on Friday, February 14, from 3:00-8:00pm, with a service at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a foundation to be established in his birthplace of Colle Sannita, Italy.



