BENENSON--Gladys, nee Steinberg, of New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 93 after a long life and a short illness. She was the adoring wife of the late Edward H. Benenson, the loving daughter of Rose and Max Steinberg, the devoted mother of Ronnie Igel (George), Andrew Benenson (Elizabeth) and Lisa Quattrocchi (Joseph), a grandmother to James, Brian and Johanna Igel, and Nina, Nicole, Cynthia and Kyle Quattrocchi, and a great-grandmother to Dylan Igel. A lifelong lover of opera and classical music, Gladys studied at The Julliard School and endowed the Benenson Young Artist Program at The Palm Beach Opera. Music was an integral part of her daily life - if she wasn't attending an opera, concert or ballet, she had the radio tuned to WQXR. Gladys was a beautiful and elegant woman. She loved crossword puzzles, tennis, and golf and possessed great card sense. She loved to travel, especially to Paris where she would stay at the Crillon, stock up on perfume and dine at the chicest restaurants. She was loved and will be missed by many. Visitation will be on August 12 from 5-8pm and a funeral service will be held on August 13 at 10am, both at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Palm Beach Opera, 1800 S. Australian Ave., Suite 301, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, www.pbopera.org
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 12, 2019