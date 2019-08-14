BENENSON--Gladys. The Benenson Family and Benenson Capital Partners mourn the loss of Gladys Benenson, mother of our dear cousin and longtime friend and partner, Lisa Benenson Quattrocchi. The Palm Beach Opera will miss Gladys' charitable generosity and we will miss her joy of being. We send our heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and the entire Benenson and Steinberg families. With great sympathy, Lawrence Benenson Bill Benenson Fred Benenson Richard Kessler Jim Stifel
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 14, 2019