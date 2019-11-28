BENSON--Gladys Rappaport, passed away November 26th peacefully at her home in Boca Raton at age 95 surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Lillian and Irving Rappaport. Loving wife of the late Dr. Stanley R. Benson. Loving sister of the late Doris, Seymour and Howard. She is survived by her loving children, Franklin (Nancy), Mitchell (Ronda) and Stuart (Kerri). Beloved grandmother of Jason (Jodi), Lisa (Eric), Nicole (Felix), Michael, Sean, Ryan (Dani) and Tara (Dustin) and eight great-grandchildren. Words can not express how much she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was always elegant.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 28, 2019