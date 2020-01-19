BOURDAIN--Gladys, daughter of Milton and Martha Sacksman, died January 10 in New York City at 85. Raised in the Bronx, she was married to Pierre Bourdain of New York 1954-1980. They had two sons. After 1972 she worked at a New Jersey paper; in Paris as a translator at AFP; and 24 years as a New York Times copy editor. Her passions were film, vocal music, and France, and she wrote many articles on these over 35 years. In 1999, she helped get her late son Anthony's tell-all piece on working in New York restaurants, "Don't Eat Until You Read This," seen/published by the New Yorker magazine, igniting his career as a modern Mark Twain. New York Times colleagues prized her fierce dedication to proper grammar and to helping Times reporters write better. She is survived by son Christopher and his wife Jennifer; her late son Anthony's first wife Nancy and second wife Ottavia; and grandchildren Isabelle, Nikolai, and Ariane.



