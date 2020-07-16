1/
GLADYS COLE
COLE--Gladys, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of the late Charles J. Cole and the late Albert Levine, daughter of Dr. William Douglas and Carrie Douglas, sister of Dr. Bruce Douglas and wife Jan, adored mother of Abbie (Glenn), Kenneth (Maria), Neil (Elizabeth), Evan (Sherry), and loving grandmother of Tara (Matthew), Bradley, Brandon, Cory (Alyssa), Emily (Matthew), Alexander (Morgan), Amanda, Catherine, Charley, and great-grandchildren Blake, Max, Ellie, and Simon. Stepmother of Richard Levine and the late Dr. Robert Levine and family. They say it's not what you have at the end of life, but what you leave behind that matters. Thank you, Mom, for your unconditional love, and for your generous and meaningful life example. Private family interment at Beth David Cemetery.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
