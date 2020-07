COLE--Gladys Douglas. I was so blessed to have had you for my mother. You were a strong and guiding light for which I will be forever grateful. I can now rest knowing you are at peace and with Daddy, and will continue looking over us and guiding me in the right direction. You gave me the greatest gift I can now have with Georgie and I will cherish him and take care of him for you. I love you Mom. With love forever, Abbie, Brad, Glenn & Georgie





