LIPKIN--Gladys Balbus, RN, MS, Age 93. With regrets we announce the passing of Gladys Lipkin, loving mother, wife, grandmother, great- grandmother. Native New Yorker, graduate of Cornell/ New York Hospital School of Nursing and the Nurse Practitioner program at Adelphi University. For years, she worked as a psychotherapist, childbirth educator/Lamaze instructor, author of nursing textbooks. Loved by many. Preceded in death by husband Dr. Nathan Lipkin, daughter Rebecca Lipkin. Survived by children Harriet Lipkin (Chris Sautter) and Alan (Barbara) Lipkin, grandchildren Josh Sautter, Stephanie (Wes) Huffman, Richard (Summer) Lipkin, Sam (Julia) Lipkin and Molly Lipkin, great-grandchildren Rebecca Huffman and Poppy Lipkin. Graveside service on Friday, October 18, 10:30am, Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY 11003. Reception to follow.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 16, 2019