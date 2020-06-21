GLADYS TEITELBAUM
TEITELBAUM--Gladys Krasner (Zera). Our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 96. With a passion for life, music, teaching and her family, Gladys was an inspiration to us and her thousands of students in the New York City public schools and as a Suzuki violin teacher. She will be deeply missed by her children Caryn and Jonathan Krasner, Melissa and Rabbi Paul Kerbel and grandchildren Sam and Aliza, Judah and Eliana, Micha, Jordan, her great-granddaughter and extended family and friends. Donations may be made to UJA Federation, NY, 130 E. 59th St., New York, NY 10022.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
