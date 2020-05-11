1930 - 2020

BATURIN-Gleb Nikolaevich, Prof. December 14, 1930 – May 2, 2020.



Prof. Baturin passed away from a stroke on May 2, 2020 at the age of 89.

Gleb N. Baturin dedicated his entire life to science and kept working until the very end. He was Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Professor, Honored Scientist, Chief researcher at the Laboratory of Ocean Chemistry, and a member of the editorial board of the Russian Journal of Oceanology.



Gleb N. Baturin graduated from the Moscow Institute of Oriental Studies in 1954 specializing in Arabic languages. He spoke Arabic and its dialects as well as English, German and French. After graduating he spent several years in the Middle East working as an embassy translator and a diplomat in Egypt, Syria, Yemen and other countries. However, later on he became interested in geology and entered the USSR Polytechnic Institute undergraduate program at the Department of Geology. At the beginning of his scientific career he participated in geological expeditions to Kolyma, Tuva, and Kalmykia regions, to the Aral Sea, the Mangyshlak Peninsula and Ukraine. From 1960 to 1963 he worked at the Institute of Mineral Materials, where he studied sedimentary deposits of uranium.



In 1964 he entered the PhD. program at the Institute of Oceanology in Moscow, graduating in 1967 with a PhD. He continued with a Doctor of Science dissertation in 1975. These works were devoted to geochemistry of uranium and genesis of phosphorites. Gleb participated in many oceanographic expeditions in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as in the Black, the Aral and the Baltic seas.



Among the most important achievements of Prof. Baturin: the first study on the composition of the metal-bearing sediments of the Red Sea, the world's first discovery of sulfide ore mineralization in the Indian Ocean rift and the forecast of global ore content of the ocean's rift zones. Perhaps his most important contribution was the discovery of the process of formation of modern ocean phosphorites. This phenomenon is now commonly referred to as "Baturin cycles" or "Baturin effect". This discovery and an accompanying theory developed by Prof. Baturin is widely recognized by the world scientific community and led to the development of ocean phosphorite mining industry.



G.N. Baturin is the author of more than 500 scientific publications, including 12 books. In addition to his scientific endeavors, Gleb was an avid alpine climber, wrestler, runner and swimmer. Gleb Nikolaevich was a wonderful person - kind, smart and modest. He is survived by his wife Marina and two sons, Dmitry and Nikolai as well as several grandchildren in Russia and the US.



Gleb N. Baturin will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, dear Gleb!

