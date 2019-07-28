WAGGONER--Glen. Raconteur, writer, and editor; chef, trencherman, and host; most of all friend, husband, father, and grandfather. Glen died July 23 after nearly 79 years of a life both well-lived and well-loved. He grew up in Texas before coming to New York (the place he was destined for and that he loved dearly) to pursue his Ph.D. in history at Columbia, but gave up academia shortly after becoming one of the founders of Rotisserie League Baseball in 1980. He built a notable career in sports journalism at Esquire and ESPN the Magazine, and in the pages of his seven books about baseball and golf. Glen is survived by his wife, Sharon McIntosh; his children Lynn, Henry, and Daniel; an armful of beloved grandchildren; and a world of friends who will never forget him. In lieu of flowers, just toast the memory of The Big Shooter.
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019