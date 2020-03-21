CANTOR--Gloria Morrison, of Queens and Boca Raton passed on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Cantor, lovingly remembered by her daughters, Joanne Derr and husband Alan, Cathy Cantor and partner Brian Tremblay, Debi Cantor- Sternin and husband Steve, and three adoring grandchildren, Devin, Cameron, Gabriel and loving nieces and nephews. Gloria will be fondly remembered for her style, grace, humor and the many friends she cultivated. Memorial contributions may be made to The MA Walk to End Alzheimer's, Team G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria!
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 21, 2020