GLORIA CANTOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA CANTOR.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CANTOR--Gloria Morrison, of Queens and Boca Raton passed on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Cantor, lovingly remembered by her daughters, Joanne Derr and husband Alan, Cathy Cantor and partner Brian Tremblay, Debi Cantor- Sternin and husband Steve, and three adoring grandchildren, Devin, Cameron, Gabriel and loving nieces and nephews. Gloria will be fondly remembered for her style, grace, humor and the many friends she cultivated. Memorial contributions may be made to The MA Walk to End Alzheimer's, Team G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria!
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.