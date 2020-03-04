GLORIA EISEMAN

EISEMAN--Gloria. The partners, attorneys and staff of Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP acknowledge with great sorrow the passing of Gloria Eiseman, beloved wife of our founding partner, David J. Eiseman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to David, children Lisa (Harry) and Ned (Danna) and grandchildren, Eliana, Nami and Maya. Gloria's wisdom, courage, elegance and extraordinary devotion to her family and community was a blessing to all of us.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 4, 2020
