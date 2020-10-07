GLORIA FISCHEL

1/
FISCHEL--Gloria, passed away peacefully on October 5 at the age of 89 at the home she shared with Val. Cherished mother of Richard (Cynthia), Victoria (Eric Cantor), Valerie (Alan Mendelsohn) and Andrew (Julia). Grandma Tickle to Gabrielle, David, Sabrina, Jessica, Teddy, Hannah and Ty. Beloved sister of Mara Spiegel. Predeceased by her husband Teddy and sister Sherry. Formerly of Roslyn, NY, Gloria was born on March 18 in Williamsburg and graduated from Hunter High School and Brooklyn College. She served as an NGO at the United Nations representing the Women's League for Judaism. Gloria helped to bring an understanding of Jewish principles to the U.N. as well as special foods to celebrate the holidays. She welcomed guests to her sukkah and Passover Seders as it was a chance to feed and educate. She worked on behalf of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice and Autism Speaks. She urged everyone to work for change. Donations in Gloria's memory can be made to Chabad of Mineola, 261 Willis Avenue, Mineola, NY 11501.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
