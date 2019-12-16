LANDOW--Gloria T. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Gloria T. Landow on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Miami, FL. She was born on July 20, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY and was the beloved daughter of Minnie and Avraham Yachnowotiz and sister of David, Bernie, and Joseph. She had a passion for community affairs and became the District Director for the New York State PTA. Gloria also served as the founder and CEO of a corporate travel agency. Though she loved community involvement and travel, the most important part of her life was spending time with her loved ones. Gloria is survived by two sons, Jonathan and Brian Landow and five grandchildren, Max, Austin, Morgan, Chase, and Alexa. A private funeral was held on Sunday, December 15. Condolences may be sent to the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



