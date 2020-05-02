GLORIA LANDY
LANDY--Gloria. Gloria Sadoff Landy, age 86, of Rumson, New Jersey passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in New York City on August 12, 1933. She married Eugene Landy in 1957. Eugene and Gloria raised three sons, Samuel, Michael, and Richard Landy. Gloria devoted her life to Jewish causes and the State of Israel and worked tirelessly in these efforts. She worked for many years at the United Nation's headquarters in New York City as a leader in the Jewish NGO Caucus. In 2014, she was elected Secretary of the World Jewish Congress where she served with great pride and distinction. Gloria was also a gifted poet and served as the President of the New Jersey Poetry Society. Gloria was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Donations can be directed in memory to: World Jewish Congress.


Published in New York Times on May 2, 2020.
