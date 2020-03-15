Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA LEVIEN. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Funeral 12:00 PM Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEVIEN--Gloria Anita (nee Siff). died peacefully at Maravilla on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 94. Gloria was born on November 5, 1925 in New York, NY to Albert and Gertrude Siff. In 1946, she graduated from Barnard College phi beta kappa and magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Maurice Levien, a civil engineer and a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during WWII, after his return from military service. They lived in New York City for a few years and then moved to Long Island to raise their two boys, David and Philip, moving first to Glen Cove and then to Roslyn. After their sons went off to college, they moved back to Manhattan, where they lived for many years on Sutton Place. Gloria's later years were spent in Santa Barbara, California. In addition to raising a family, Gloria worked at Town and Country Magazine, Clocktower Realty, and McMillan Publishing (Subsidiary Rights). She did volunteer work at The United Nations and taught reading to disadvantaged children. She also volunteered at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gloria is survived by her children David (Merril) and Philip (Darlene); grandchildren Michael (Suchi), William (Brooke), Rachel (Frank DiStefano), Josh (Simone), and Katie (Jason Babineau); and great-grandchildren Kai, Finn, Paxton, Stokely, and Asha. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Levien, and her brother, Andrew Siff. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at Frank E. Campbell -- The Funeral Chapel. The interment to follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery (Cedar Grove Cemetery Association) in Flushing, New York. A reception will be held immediately following the interment for friends and colleagues to pay their respect, please call Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel for further information. Rabbi Gregg Ackerman and Celebrant Jennifer Muldowney will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gloria's life. Memorial contributions can be made to or Barnard College, in memory of Gloria A. Levien. The family would like to thank the staff at Maravilla Senior Living, Assisted Hospice Care, and Nancy (Dhyana) Kuta for their care and dedication to Gloria.



