LEVY--Gloria. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Gloria Levy, beloved wife of the late Stanley Levy. Gloria's legacy lives on in her family's unwavering commitment to UJA and the Jewish community, which continues to change the lives of so many. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her sons and daughters-in-law, our dear friends Steven and Leora Levy and Peter and Nan Levy, her grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





