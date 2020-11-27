1925 - 2020

Gloria Lief, of Westbury, NY, died on November 4, 2020. She was 95 years old, but you never would have known it.



Gloria was indeed a very hip and fashionable woman, which belied her age. She could be found in famous New York City dance clubs well into her fifties. She drove a Camaro in her sixties. And though she lived most of her life on Long Island, Gloria's heart beat in sync with the energy and buzz of the City, which she visited as often as possible. Along with this boundless joie de vivre came an amazing sense of humor. Gloria was also extremely intelligent, well-informed, and cosmopolitan. She was an avid New York Times reader and crossword puzzler. Her mind worked better at age 95 than many minds function with far less mileage on them.



Gloria was fiercely independent, maintained her own home until her death, and refused help from others. She did not take, but she gave in spades. She not only showered her family with kindness, but she was a passionate advocate for social justice, particularly regarding women and African American youth. She practiced what she preached, for example, taking underprivileged children into her home and mentoring them. And she also contributed to a variety of Jewish organizations.



Gloria was born April 29, 1925, in the Bronx, NY, to Rubin and Lillian Baker. She graduated at age 16 from the accelerated program at Evander Childs High School and attended City College for one year. She then married her former and late husband, Elliot Lief, with whom she had three children, Karen (Cheifetz), Judy (Recalde), and Jill (Ferst), who survive her.



Gloria subsequently met William (Bill) Smith, her amazing companion for nearly fifty years, who also survives her. Gloria and Bill shared a love of music and dancing and were still on the dance floor as recently as last year. Many years prior to that, they could be found dancing at Studio 54 and other venues. Together, they were a fixture of their Westbury community.



Gloria is also survived by her seven grandchildren, David, Matthew, Samantha, Rachel, Alie, Charlie, and Torie, and one great-grandchild, Hannah (with two more on the way). Gloria's family was her life, but Gloria's life impacted and inspired many beyond her immediate family. Her absence is a great loss to us all.

