GLORIA LISS (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
LISS--Gloria (nee Crassas), beloved wife of the late Barnet Liss. Beloved mother of Sia Liss Stovall (John Stovall), and a cherished grandmother of Christian Jacob Stovall. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Stamatiou and William Crassas. Beloved Aunt and Friend to countless. Friends may call at Frank E. Campbell-The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10am. A funeral service will follow at 11am at Frank E. Campbell-The Funeral Chapel. A private interment is to immediately follow.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 18, 2019
