1928 - 2020

Gloria Olga Ficalora, age 91, passed away on October 7th, 2020, in Raleigh, NC. Gloria was born in Pittsburg, PA. to Rose Labrette and Luigi Giobbe, on December 13, 1928. Gloria married Salvatore Ficalora on November 7th, 1953. They lived in Long Island, New York; Chappaqua, New York; Newport, RI. and finally retired in Tucson, AZ. Gloria received a bachelor's degree in Language from the Queens College, City University of New York, and received a master's degree in Humanities from the Manhattanville College in New York. Gloria was a gifted sculpture artist, musician, cook, writer, educator and mom. She dedicated her life to bringing up her 5 children as she continued her artistic career creating sculpture, playing the piano and drawing in her home studio. Until her death, she continued to draw and create art. She loved listening and watching pianist perform classical music. She had a great passion for reading and had accumulated a large library of art and books on women's studies in her home.



She is survived by her children: Maria Gloria Ficalora (Roger Ambrose), Elizabeth Ann Joan Ficalora (Jill Sissel Ketner), Michael Louis Ficalora, Patricia Louise Ficalora, and Robert Joseph Ficalora. Grandchildren: Marty Ficalora, Elisha Ficalora Millard (Donny), Adam Kilduff. Great grandchild John Ryan Millard.



A celebration of life gathering has not been decided because of the health of all during these times.

