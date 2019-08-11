PRIVAL--Gloria, Artist, Metalsmith, Archaeologist, Textile Designer and Mother of Liza, Adam and Emily, Grandmother of Isabella, Nicole and Matthew, died at home peacefully at age 93 on August 7th, 2019. Gloria was a graduate of Cooper Union, Columbia and NYU. She was most happy creating metal neck ties as jewelry. In her spare time volunteered at Beth Israel caring for premature babies. Gloria was a loving ray of light. Her smile made the world a better place.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019