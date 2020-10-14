1/
GLORIA ROBERTS
ROBERTS--Gloria Feinstein. We acknowledge with great sadness the loss on October 12, 2020 of our beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, at home after a brief period of rapidly declining health. Gloria was born in New York City in 1924 and grew up in Brooklyn. She graduated from Erasmus Hall High School, earned her Bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin, a Masters in Human Relations at New York University and continued professional study at the Bank Street College of Education. An English teacher and reading specialist, she taught in New York City and Hewlett public schools and was for many years on the faculty of the Hofstra University Reading/Writing Learning Clinic. She raised a family in Brooklyn and East Rockaway with Howard Roberts, her husband for 38 years, who predeceased her in 1992. Gloria lived in Manhattan for the past 13 years, fully enjoying arts, culture and her many friendships, including several dating back to childhood. Until her final illness, she was an active member of Congregation Emanu-El, its Women's Auxiliary and its English-in-Action program. Her long and full life was enriched by many interests, but most particularly by her characteristically deep engagement with family, friends and their families and friends. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth (Karen Dietshe) and Jonathan (Lisa), beloved grandchildren Carly Roberts (Quang Huynh, MD), David Roberts (Marissa Williams), Lillian Roberts, great-grandson Milo Huynh, her dear sister-in-law Gloria A. Roberts and niece Lynne Roberts, among other family members. A private memorial services is planned. Donations in remembrance may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to Dorot USA.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
