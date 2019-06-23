ROSENTHAL--Gloria, loving mother, grandma, aunt, and champion of all Broadway denizens died in her sleep at 92 on June 19. A passionate lover of words, games, and theater, Gloria founded, and ran for 30 years, the Wonderful World of Words program at Mohonk Mountain House and was an editor of Games magazine. For decades, she was the historian of the Actors Equity Gypsy Robe. And with love and passion, she supported the theatrical arts. Gloria is survived by husband Larry, children Edward (Betsy) and Amy Rosenthal, grandsons Andrew (Rebecca) and Alex (Lisa), nephews and nieces. Honorariums to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will be appreciated by the family.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019