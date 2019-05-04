SCHIFF--Gloria O'Connor, Age 90, passed peacefully on May 2nd in Manhattan surrounded by her loving family. She began her career in the editorial staff at Harper's Bazaar and ultimately served for more than a decade as a senior editor at Vogue. Retiring from the fashion world, Gloria was drawn to community work: serving on the board of Henry Street Settlement and volunteering at Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital. A Member of the Colony, Meadow and River club, she was an avid tennis player. Gloria is preceded by her beloved husband, Frank Schiff, and her sisters, Consuelo, Marie, and Perpetual. She is survived by her nieces, Pilar Crespi Robert and Camille Traina, and nephew, Brando Crespi, and their children, Sebastian, Chloe, Allegra, and Alessandro. Gloria will be missed for her loving guidance, wit and sense of humor. Her family is thankful to Gloria's loving caretakers Jackie, Elizabeth, Carolina, Dee and Daniela.



