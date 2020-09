Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHINDLER--Gloria, age 89, on September 1, 2020. Born in Brooklyn and a proud graduate of Brooklyn College. Beloved wife of Jack, mother of Susan and Steven, mother-in-law of Susan, and adoring grandmother of Alex, Emma, Adam and Sarah. She will be forever in our hearts.





