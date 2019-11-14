Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA SCHULMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHULMAN--Gloria Yevish, died at home in Manhattan on November 11. She was born on March 15, 1930 and grew up in Brownsville/East New York. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, joined the first class of women at City College, and received her MSW from Adelphi University. Gloria served the people of New York City as a social worker for over 65 years, working at University Settlement, King's County Hospital, The Jewish Board of Guardians, The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services, Lincoln Square Day Care, The Committee of Interns and Residents, and Mount Sinai's HIV/TB Ward; she also taught as a professor at the NYU School of Social Work. Her parents, Charles Yevish and Dora Liebling Yevish, were refugees from Eastern Europe. The couple ran their own laundry and Charles was also the first president of the Laundry Workers Union. Gloria's aunts and uncles, Solomon, Shmul, Mina, and Adela Liebling and Anna Fuchs were exterminated in the Holocaust. Gloria was predeceased by her much- loved siblings, Ruth and Irving, and sister-in-law, Isabel Notkin, and her beloved husband, Dr. David Schulman. Gloria was a tough fighter, a four-time cancer survivor. Her first vote was for Henry Wallace and she was a passionate supporter of Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren. She once refused to shake hands with Richard Nixon. Gloria's favorite saying was "the problem is that people cannot conceptualize beyond their task." She is survived by her beloved children, Sarah, Helen, and Charlie Schulman, her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce Handy and Juliet Bellow, her three beloved grandchildren, Zoe and Isaac Handy and Nora Schulman, and her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the City College Fund.



