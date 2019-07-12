SCOTT--Gloria Hoye. Native New Yorker, former soap opera actress, accomplished landscape designer, and party-giver extraordinaire, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 in Amherst, MA. Born in 1925 to Richard and Louise (Rauherz) Hoye, Gloria is survived by her children, Michael Patrick (Carol Sedwick) and Laura Patrick (Martha), and her grandchildren, Ian and Durrell. Gloria loved her city, the theater, books, flowers, and The New York Times. Her energy, creativity, fierceness, love, and fantastic parties will be missed by many. A private celebration of her life is planned for the fall. Donations in her memory can be made to The Actors Fund.
Published in The New York Times on July 12, 2019