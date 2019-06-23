SUKENICK--Gloria, died on May 30, one month after her 94th birthday. Chelsea activist and artist Gloria was the daughter of Louis and Cecile Frey Sukenick. Predeceased by her brother, writer and noted literary theorist Ronald Sukenick. Survived by her sister-in-law Julia Nolet of Vallauris, France. Also countless friends and her beloved cat Chloe3. From beating her drum at rent protests to posing for tourists on the High Line, Gloria was a superstar. She loved her Penn South home, jazz, margaritas, thrift shops and sunshine. She will be remembered for her dedication to affordable housing, her vibrant charm and signature pouf of white curls. Our thanks to Gloria's wonderful companion Danga Jozenaite and aide Shinara Tuleukhanova for enabling Gloria to lead the life she loved in her final years. Donations may be made to the Metropolitan Council on Housing, 168 Canal St., 6th Floor, NYC, NY 10013.



