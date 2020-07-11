1925 - 2020
Gloria Theresa Kane Malley died on July 10, 2020, at her home in Port Washington, NY, where she had lived for almost sixty-five years. She was one week shy of her 95th birthday.
Gloria Kane was born on July 17, 1925 at Doctors' Hospital in Manhattan and resided in The Bronx until her wedding there to Francis J. Malley on October 23, 1948. She was graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1942. She received her B.A. from Notre Dame College of Staten Island, where she excelled in English, French and basketball, in 1946. She did graduate work in English at Hunter College in Manhattan.
After her marriage, she moved to Levittown on Long Island and from there to Port Washington. For more than 50 years, she was a dedicated supporter of activities at St. Peter of Alcantara Parish, where she served on the Church Council and as a classroom and school volunteer, providing leadership in everything from Cub Scouts to the Ladies Guild and the Thrift Shop, which benefited underprivileged families. She also volunteered for many years in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. As an adult, she studied Spanish, French cooking and photography. Everyone was welcome in her home and her friends included people of many different ages, ethnicities and cultures. She was known in the neighborhood for greeting everyone while out on her walks with her beloved dog, Skippy. Gloria will be remembered for her bright smile, quiet manner and concern for everyone. She saw the best in each person she came across and was a role model for everyone who knew her.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ethel Mae Breidenbach, in 1973 and her father, Edmund Kane, in 1986. Her only sibling, her sister, Norma J. Kane, died 2005. Her husband, an advertising and public relations executive for Doremus and Company/BBDO, predeceased her in 1984. She is survived by many friends, neighbors and relatives; her seven children and their spouses: Francis A. Malley (Lynn) of Ellenville, NY; Joseph E. Malley (Joyce Froetschel) of Bellevue, WA; Regina Malley Farinaccio (Joe Farinaccio) of Port Washington, NY; Effie Malley (Gerald Duffy) of Portsmouth, NH; Stephen Malley of Idaho Falls, ID; Mary T. Malley (Mark Seefeld) of Collegeville, PA and Lt. Col. Thomas J.V. Malley of Minot, ND; and her grandchildren: Vanessa Malley (Mike Salvagno); Liam Malley; Maggie Malley; Theresa Farinaccio; Gina Farinaccio (Paul Ellis); Sean Farinaccio; Sam Duffy; Abraham Malley; Faith Morgan Malley; Louis Seefeld; Peter Seefeld and Elizabeth Malley and great-grandchildren: Dante Rivera; Sophia Abreu and Hunter and Elanna Salvagno. She was predeceased by her grandson, Phillip Scott Malley, in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Peter's Church, 1321 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington, NY 11050. Funeral arrangements are by Cassidy Funeral Home and can be viewed at cassidyfh.com
The funeral Mass will be at St. Peter's on Tuesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m.