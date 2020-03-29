ZEISEL--Gloria Sperling, 99, died peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Devoted wife to Henry I. Zeisel (a"h). Survived by her sister Renee Ginsberg; children Cheryl (Abe) Kramer, Elliot (Mary) Zeisel, Howard Zeisel and Debra (Sam) Moed, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and twin great-great-grandchildren. Strong minded, independent, elegant. Philanthropist, founder of numerous Jewish and communal organizations. A woman of deep faith who was dedicated to her family. Avid reader and host of a writers' group during her last decade. A keen observer of people, a loyal friend who touched many over a century. She leaves behind a lifetime of wisdom and a wonderful legacy.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020