ZIMMERMAN--Gloria Barrow, passed away at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY on April 18, 2020. She was 97 years of age. The cause of death was complications from Coronavirus. For 68 years she was the loving wife of the late Sidney P. Zimmerman M.D. She was an ever-present force in the life of her three children and their families, Neal (Sherrie), Beth Post (Peter) and Amy. She was supportive and giving to her beloved grandchildren, Aaron (Kimberly) and Rachel Zimmerman, Ted (Jenna) and Jason (Merrie) Post, and Naomi Feiguine. She was fortunate to be there to welcome eight great-grand- children and watch them grow and thrive. She exemplified the women of the greatest generation always helping and working for others with little regard for personal glory. Gloria was a sportswoman and champion golfer, elegant entertainer and cook, lover of the arts -- opera, ballet and fine arts. Throughout her life she was a beautiful human being inside and out and will be remembered lovingly in the hearts of friends and family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to White Plains Hospital or to the hospital's COVID-19 Relief Fund.



