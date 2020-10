Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAPIRO--Goldie, born February 3, 1927, whose loving warmth enfolded each of us with her affection and thoughtfulness, has passed away on October 6, 2020. Our grief is eased through our continued memory in husband Isidore, daughter Eve, son David, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Tina, grandson, Benjamin granddaughters Miriam, Rachel, and Ruth and close friends and relatives who have shared our lives together.





