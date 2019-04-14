Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GONZALO SOBEJANO. View Sign

SOBEJANO--Gonzalo, Professor Emeritus of Spanish at Columbia University, and one of the greatest of Spanish literary critics, died April 10, 2019 in New York. Born 1928 in Murcia, Spain, he received his PhD in Madrid, taught in Germany, where he met his wife Helga Mueller, came to the US in 1963, and taught at Columbia University, and the University of Pennsylvania. He wrote about a range of texts from Renaissance poetry to the contemporary novel. He was a Corresponding Member of the Real Academia Espanola, the Academia Alfonso X el Sabio, and the Hispanic Society of America. A service for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to the Hispanic Society of America.



