Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON DIPAOLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIPAOLO--Dr. Gordon A. A life so well lived. Gordon passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the age of 85 at home in Brooklyn, NY with his wife, Lorraine, by his side. He lived most of his life in a wheelchair after a swimming accident 60 years ago. After two years of being hospitalized, he obtained his Masters and PHd in business and then went on to start his teaching career at St. John's University before joining the business department at Staten Island Community College in 1971, later to become the College of Staten Island where he taught Marketing, Advertising and Management. Recently he served as Chairman of the Department of Management. He created scholarships for students and mentored and advised thousands of students over the years leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met. His parents Mary and Anthony DiPaolo lived to see their son's educational success. Although he had no siblings, Lorraine's brothers, Lawrence and Edmund Karam, became his brothers in the true sense of the word. Aside from his wife, his only survivors are his three cousins, Joanne, Georgine and Michael in Reading, Pennsylvania. Gordon met his wife as Arthur Murray's dance teachers; he moving on to work at Revlon. He was known to everyone for his constant smile and ability to engage you on any subject, challenging you to a thought process. He and his wife travelled extensively taking several trips a year, always to his beloved France in the summer, the Caribbean in the winter and various trips in between. His love of food took them to the best restaurants everywhere. He believed in donations to many causes including his body which he donated to science. The celebration of his life that was scheduled in Brooklyn was postponed due to the virus. Remembrances may be sent to the Gordon DiPaolo Scholarship Fund, c/o CSI Foundation, 2800 Victory Boulevard , 1A-210B Staten Island, NY 10314.



DIPAOLO--Dr. Gordon A. A life so well lived. Gordon passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the age of 85 at home in Brooklyn, NY with his wife, Lorraine, by his side. He lived most of his life in a wheelchair after a swimming accident 60 years ago. After two years of being hospitalized, he obtained his Masters and PHd in business and then went on to start his teaching career at St. John's University before joining the business department at Staten Island Community College in 1971, later to become the College of Staten Island where he taught Marketing, Advertising and Management. Recently he served as Chairman of the Department of Management. He created scholarships for students and mentored and advised thousands of students over the years leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met. His parents Mary and Anthony DiPaolo lived to see their son's educational success. Although he had no siblings, Lorraine's brothers, Lawrence and Edmund Karam, became his brothers in the true sense of the word. Aside from his wife, his only survivors are his three cousins, Joanne, Georgine and Michael in Reading, Pennsylvania. Gordon met his wife as Arthur Murray's dance teachers; he moving on to work at Revlon. He was known to everyone for his constant smile and ability to engage you on any subject, challenging you to a thought process. He and his wife travelled extensively taking several trips a year, always to his beloved France in the summer, the Caribbean in the winter and various trips in between. His love of food took them to the best restaurants everywhere. He believed in donations to many causes including his body which he donated to science. The celebration of his life that was scheduled in Brooklyn was postponed due to the virus. Remembrances may be sent to the Gordon DiPaolo Scholarship Fund, c/o CSI Foundation, 2800 Victory Boulevard , 1A-210B Staten Island, NY 10314. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close