JOSELOFF--Gordon, 75, died November 9, 2020. CBS News correspondent in Moscow and Tokyo. Two-term First Selectman of Westport, Connecticut. Founder of community news website WestportNow. A devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gordon will be sorely missed.





