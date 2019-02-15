Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KAYE--Gordon I., PhD, 83, of Waquoit, MA, Alden March Professor Emeritus of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Albany Medical College and retired Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice President of WR2 died February 9, 2019 of complications from pneumonia. Born August 13, 1935 in Manhattan, he was raised in Brooklyn living adjacent to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden where as a child he was introduced to the excitement of laboratory research. He received an A.B. from Columbia College in 1955, an A.M. from Columbia University in 1957 and a Ph.D. in Anatomy from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1961. In 1956 he married Nancy Weber. Dr. Kaye spent many years in biomedical research at Columbia University, the Rockefeller Institute, New York Veteran's Administration Hospital and Albany Medical College, where he was Chairman of Anatomy. Among his many accolades was being named an Honorary Member of the Arthur Purdy Stout Society of Surgical Pathologists. His research including the use of nuclear tracing isotopes led him with Dr. Peter Weber in 1993 to found WR2 to promote the process and develop the necessary equipment based on their patent for alkaline hydrolysis which safely destroys all pathogens including prions that cause Mad Cow, Scrapie and Chronic Wasting Diseases. In addition to receiving several patents he had over 75 published research articles in peer reviewed journals and was co- author on several histology textbooks. He loved to tell a joke, cook for family and friends and drink a good scotch. He was a lifelong baseball fan, beginning with the Brooklyn Dodgers and concluding with the Red Sox. Community activities included support for public libraries, public and private education and classical music. He is survived by his wife of 62 years and daughters Jacqueline Dufresne (Keith), Vivienne West (Rick) and grandchildren Thomas West, Lucy West and Lainie Dufresne. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Children's Education Programs of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden



KAYE--Gordon I., PhD, 83, of Waquoit, MA, Alden March Professor Emeritus of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Albany Medical College and retired Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice President of WR2 died February 9, 2019 of complications from pneumonia. Born August 13, 1935 in Manhattan, he was raised in Brooklyn living adjacent to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden where as a child he was introduced to the excitement of laboratory research. He received an A.B. from Columbia College in 1955, an A.M. from Columbia University in 1957 and a Ph.D. in Anatomy from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1961. In 1956 he married Nancy Weber. Dr. Kaye spent many years in biomedical research at Columbia University, the Rockefeller Institute, New York Veteran's Administration Hospital and Albany Medical College, where he was Chairman of Anatomy. Among his many accolades was being named an Honorary Member of the Arthur Purdy Stout Society of Surgical Pathologists. His research including the use of nuclear tracing isotopes led him with Dr. Peter Weber in 1993 to found WR2 to promote the process and develop the necessary equipment based on their patent for alkaline hydrolysis which safely destroys all pathogens including prions that cause Mad Cow, Scrapie and Chronic Wasting Diseases. In addition to receiving several patents he had over 75 published research articles in peer reviewed journals and was co- author on several histology textbooks. He loved to tell a joke, cook for family and friends and drink a good scotch. He was a lifelong baseball fan, beginning with the Brooklyn Dodgers and concluding with the Red Sox. Community activities included support for public libraries, public and private education and classical music. He is survived by his wife of 62 years and daughters Jacqueline Dufresne (Keith), Vivienne West (Rick) and grandchildren Thomas West, Lucy West and Lainie Dufresne. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Children's Education Programs of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden www.bbg.org/learn For online guestbook please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close