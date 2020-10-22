GORDON MILLER

MILLER--Gordon D., 80, passed away peacefully on October 20 in Greenport, NY. Born in Huntington, NY, he graduated from St. Mary's High School, Colgate University and Harvard Law School and enjoyed a long career in the law. He loved his family, history, books, Long Island, basketball and singing. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leueen, his children, Christine, Heather and Winston, and his grandchildren, Jasper, Phoebe and Harrison. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colgate University and San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport, NY.





