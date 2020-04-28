PRADL--Gordon. A longtime professor of English education at New York University, Gordon Morrell Pradl died from complications of the Coronavirus on April 17. Born on December 6, 1943 in Montreal, Gordon was a 1965 graduate of Amherst College and graduated with an Ed.D. from Harvard University in 1971. Throughout his 39-year tenure at NYU, Gordon was beloved by students and colleagues for his commitment to collaboration, inclusion and progressive methods. He was preceded in death on March 31, 2020 by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Carme Pradl.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2020