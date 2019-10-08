SALCHOW--Gordon R., of Cincinnati, Ohio, published his acclaimed book, ABOUT DESIGN: insights + provocations for graphic design enthusiasts in 2018. He was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Cincinnati where he was appointed, in 1967, to develop a new curriculum and a department of graphic design. Its initiatives and its success quickly established UC as one of graphic design's most respected educational institutions. He directed that academic unit for many years, continuing in a full-time teaching role, and then retired in 2010. Previous to Cincinnati, Professor Salchow taught at the Kansas City Art Institute. He earned an MFA from Yale University and a BFA from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Salchow was Vice President of Education for the American Institute of Graphic Arts while serving on its National Board of Directors (1988-1993), and in 2007 the AIGA honored him as Cincinnati's first National AIGA Fellow. Additionally, he was the 1992 recipient of the Cincinnati Art Directors' Club's Lifetime Achievement Award. He was known nationally as a pioneer in graphic design education, and leaves an indelible mark on the design community. Gordon, 78, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, with family by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Kathy Stewart Salchow; daughters, Kelly Salchow MacArthur and Raegen Stauffer; grandchildren, Oskar, Gable, Sutton, and Sloane; sons-in-law, James MacArthur and Morgan Stauffer; as well as extended family. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and thousands of former students. His unconventional and quirky perspectives will live on through them.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 8, 2019