TRAVERS--Gordon K, died May 26th of undifferentiated carcinoma. He was born on May 11, 1951 to Philip Kletz and Miriam Travers Snyder. He graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and received his JD from Tulane Law School. After working at Sherman and Sterling he started his own law firm, Porter and Travers, with a colleague. He finally escaped Law and most recently had been the CEO of Artis Energy Intelligence and Artis Energy Solutions. He was the chairman of the Board of The Mount in Lenox, MA and was able to save Edith Wharton's house from foreclosure. Gordon also served on the Board of Transportations Alternative. He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth Beautyman. his first wife, Renee Monrose, his mother Miriam, his sister Diane Travers, his beloved Corgi, Hugo, and many pairs of shoes. Services will be at St Bart's Church, 325 Park Ave. on June 11 at 10am.



