BOWEN--Grace (nee Hochswender), 96, after a brief illness on April 25th in Brattleboro, VT. Cherished mother of Marian Louise Dounis (Nicholas) of Whitestone, NY, Grace Coryn Messaggi (Antonio) of Como, Italy, Charles Norman Bowen III of Chester, NY, Tracey Ann Allen (Bill) of York, SC and two grandchildren. Loved by all. Services will be held at a later date.





