FALLON--Grace. Grace Catherine Fallon, nee Craig, died September 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Her husband of 67 years, John N. Fallon, predeceased her in 2013. They were children of Manhattan's Lower East Side. After Mr. Fallon served in the Pacific Theater in World War II, Grace and he married in NYC. Grace was the beloved mother of 7 children, 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. They all survive her. Her children and their spouses are: Craig (Sandy); Carol (Peter Maloney); Denise (Chris Zier); John (Susie); Chris (Elaine Ryan); Bill (Luanne McCabe); Grace (Howard Pollack). Her grandchildren are: Nicholas, Meredith (John Fossum), William (Hermione); Timothy, John, Kate; Caroline (Phil Walker), Abby (Dan Alyesh), Daniel; Christine, Thomas (Kelly); Matthew (Blythe), Anne (Judson Arnold), Peter (Meta); Jack, Margaret, Catherine. Grace lived her final 7 years in Baltimore with Grace and Howard Pollack and their family. In that loving home she thrived to the end, dispensing love and good cheer. She was always the center of the big family photos at her grandchildren's weddings. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John and Grace Fallon Scholarship, Colgate University, 13 Oak Dr., Hamilton, NY 13346.



