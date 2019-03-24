FOWLER--Grace Montgomery. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully at her home in Palm Springs, CA on January 29, 2019. Born in New York City October 23, 1928, the daughter of Ruth Cutting Wilmerding and Eglinton Montgomery, granddaughter of Helen Suydam Cutting and Lucius Wilmerding. An avid skier, tennis player and golfer, Grace was a supporter of the theatrical arts and an accomplished cook and gardener. She was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Murphy and former husband, Harry Spencer Winthrop Fowler and is survived by her partner, Bernice Zubrinsky and her children, Cecily Grand of North Salem NY, Winthrop Fowler of Anchorage AK, Angela Fowler of New York, NY and Lucius Fowler of Langdon, NH, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019