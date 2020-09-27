KAHN--Grace. SAR is deeply saddened by the passing of Grace Kahn (z"l), mother of Nathan (and Sandy) Kahn (Executive Committee) and Vivian Kahn Adler (and Gerald Adler), grandmother of Peter (AC '02), Michael (AC '06, High School '10), and Alli Kahn (AC '06, High School '10) and Joey Adler (High School '12). Grace and Walter Kahn (z"l), modeled lives of modesty, chesed, and dedication to family and the Jewish people. May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Jack Bendheim, President; Ludwig Bravmann, Chairman





