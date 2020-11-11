1/1
GRACE LEE HO
1925 - 2020
HO--Grace Lee, 95, of Carmel, IN formerly of Rego Park and White Plains, NY and Newton, MA passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1925 in Kun Ming, China to the late Wen Yan Li and Bing Zhi Li. In 1949, Grace married Shao I Ho and they moved to Taiwan. In 1959 the family immigrated with their three sons to the United States settling in NYC where her daughter was born. After the unexpected death of her husband in 1970, she supported her four children as a single parent and encouraged them to complete their education, working as a bookkeeper until her retirement from Reynolds in 1990. Grace was known for her unwavering devotion and generosity to her family and friends and has lived a full and wonderful life. Grace is survived by her sister Zhang Wan Li, of Sacramento CA; her sons, Paul K. Ho, MD and his wife Susan of Carmel, James K. Ho and his wife Katy of Boston, Tonny K. Ho and his wife June of NYC, and her daughter Kelly Ho Shea and her husband Tim of Pittsburgh and 13 grandchildren. Services were held at A.R.N. Funeral Home in Carmel IN. https://legcy.co/3p1l9uk A service will be held at Leo F Kearns Funeral Homes, 61-40 Woodhaven Boulevard, Rego Park, NY, on Friday, November 13th with Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in NYC. Proper pandemic precautions will be required for in-person visits including masking. and social distancing. Memorial contributions can be made to Hilarity for Charity (to support Alzheimer's care): https://wearehfc.org/ or the Buddhist Association of the US: https://www.baus.org


Published in New York Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
61-40 Woodhaven Blvd
Rego Park, NY 11374
(718) 441-3300
