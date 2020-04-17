Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Novara/Shirey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2020

It was clear from a very young age that art and music in general, and opera in particular, would be the hallmarks of Grace's life.



She was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, to Joseph Ribaudo and Lillian Bravata. Her sister Anita was born 4 years later. Grace graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School, and later attended the New School for Social Research. She studied voice privately for 10 years with Herta Hopkins in New York City, three years with Maurice Fennel, and with the New York City, Rufino and Gunda Morgan workshops. In her later years she performed with the Group Opera on the Upper West Side, and sang for many years in the St. Patrick's Cathedral Choir. She had an impressive voice that was admired by all those lucky enough to hear her sing. In addition to her devotion to opera and music, as her dear friends and relations knew well, Grace was very artistic and a lover of fashion. Her dedication to the arts also was expressed through her volunteer work with the Whitney Museum and the Washington Opera.



Grace leaves behind her sister Anita Panetta (Frank) of Leesburg Florida, her daughter Anita Kerkhof (Kent) of Hilton Head Island, SC, her son Michael J. Novara (Lynn Giroux) of Pittsburgh, PA, and her five grandchildren: Kelsey, Christopher and Bradley Kerkhof, and Henry and Alexander Novara. Her grandchildren will be forever grateful to her for instilling in them an appreciation for art and music. Her first husband Michael G. Novara also survives her. Her second husband, George Shirey, died in 1987.



Grace passed away on April 4, 2020. In light of the current national health crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the in her memory. It was clear from a very young age that art and music in general, and opera in particular, would be the hallmarks of Grace's life.She was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, to Joseph Ribaudo and Lillian Bravata. Her sister Anita was born 4 years later. Grace graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School, and later attended the New School for Social Research. She studied voice privately for 10 years with Herta Hopkins in New York City, three years with Maurice Fennel, and with the New York City, Rufino and Gunda Morgan workshops. In her later years she performed with the Group Opera on the Upper West Side, and sang for many years in the St. Patrick's Cathedral Choir. She had an impressive voice that was admired by all those lucky enough to hear her sing. In addition to her devotion to opera and music, as her dear friends and relations knew well, Grace was very artistic and a lover of fashion. Her dedication to the arts also was expressed through her volunteer work with the Whitney Museum and the Washington Opera.Grace leaves behind her sister Anita Panetta (Frank) of Leesburg Florida, her daughter Anita Kerkhof (Kent) of Hilton Head Island, SC, her son Michael J. Novara (Lynn Giroux) of Pittsburgh, PA, and her five grandchildren: Kelsey, Christopher and Bradley Kerkhof, and Henry and Alexander Novara. Her grandchildren will be forever grateful to her for instilling in them an appreciation for art and music. Her first husband Michael G. Novara also survives her. Her second husband, George Shirey, died in 1987.Grace passed away on April 4, 2020. In light of the current national health crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the in her memory. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.